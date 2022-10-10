2 people transported after multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport

(WABI)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on East Main St. in Bridgeport.

The crash happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon and involved three vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said two people were transported to United Hospital Center. Their injuries are not known.

The roadway was shut down for nearly an hour as crews worked to clean up the accident, but officials said it has reopened.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
frost and freeze alerts
Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!
Jeremiah Erb
Westover police attempting to locate man last seen in December

Latest News

Crash involving semi, pickup in Lumberport sends two to the hospital
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast Cancer Early Detection and Treatment
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast Cancer Early Detection and Treatment
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast Cancer Early Detection and Treatment
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast Cancer Early Detection and Treatment
Kevin Corriveau Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - We're warming up, but that won't last long