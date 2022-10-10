2 people transported after multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on East Main St. in Bridgeport.

The crash happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon and involved three vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said two people were transported to United Hospital Center. Their injuries are not known.

The roadway was shut down for nearly an hour as crews worked to clean up the accident, but officials said it has reopened.

