Bridge Sports Complex athlete of the week - East Fairmont’s Kierstyn Maxey

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees girl’s soccer team has been on a mission since the end of September. Prior to the 24th, the team stood at 5-2-5 on the year, tying with many teams and coming just short in other losses. Since then, the team has won six of its last 7 games, outscoring opponents 36-7. Although Kierstyn Maxey, a Junior attacking midfielder for the team, suffered an injury against Linsly, she had spent the prior week gathering 5 goals and multiple assists for the team, one that is looking to continue its strides before the post season.

“Since we’ve been tying so much, we started winning a bit,” said Maxey. “Started playing more as a team. This game really showed our teamwork and our dedication to the work of our system.”

Maxey, as a midfielder, faced an interesting challenge during her time with her club team. She primarily played as a defensive midfielder in those games. Her transition back to an attacking midfielder for her games with the Bees included the improvement of her confidence.

“I think I just had to get my confidence back up. In club season, I played more as a defensive player,” said Maxey. “I just had to get a couple of goals to get my confidence up. Now that it’s up, I’m going for it a lot more. I can execute.”

But the change from defensive mid to attacking mid is one that showcases the type of player that Maxey is. She is dynamic, able to do anything asked of her.

“I really wasn’t expecting to play defensive mid when I got to my club. I tried out as an attacking mid, but they kind of stuck me there,” said Maxey. “I had to adjust a little bit. It wasn’t too much difference, I just couldn’t go up as far. I had more of a defensive responsibility. Ever since I’ve been young, I’ve been an attacking player. I like to score goals.”

As the season winds down for soccer, the obvious goal for every team is to go as far as possible in postseason play. For Maxey, and the Bees, the key to that momentum has already been found, it’s just whether or not the team can continue in its strides.

“I’m really hoping we can play as a team like we’ve been playing,” said Maxey. “If we play as a team and a family, good things are going to happen.”

