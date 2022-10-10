Bridgeport cracks down on illegal parking at city park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport police are upping enforcement when it comes to parking at the city park behind Bridgeport High School.

City officials say it comes after the department received numerous complaints of parking violations.

“We get a lot of people wanting to make parking spots so they pull and especially if they have a truck, they think anywhere they can get their wheels they can park,” said Joe Shuttleworth, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Officials say it’s more than just people parking where they’re not supposed to it’s becoming a public safety risk.

“If we can’t get in a police car, we know for certain that you can’t get in there with an ambulance, and we want to make sure that our fire department and our EMS workers have full access to make sure every kid that is down there participating in sports or their families that are watching are safe,” said Mark Rodgers, Bridgeport Chief of Police.

The violators are also causing damage to the grounds.

Shuttleworth says it’s expensive and time-consuming repairing the damages.

“We have limited manpower and limited resources and generally if we are out doing that kind of work, we are not doing other things that we want to do in the parks to make them better for our citizens,” Shuttleworth.

Park goers can only park in black top spaces marked with lines and handicap permits must be displayed visibly.

Citations will start being issued immediately for those breaking parking rules if they are not able to find you to move your vehicle in the act of an emergency your vehicle will be towed at owners’ expense.

