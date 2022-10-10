Crash involving semi, pickup in Lumberport sends two to the hospital

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a crash in Lumberport.

The crash happened on Wallace Pike around 5:30 Monday afternoon and involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said two people were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Both vehicles are off the roadway, but officials could not confirm if the roadway was shut down.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

