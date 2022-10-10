Emergency crews respond after juvenile shot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Marcum Terrace Monday morning.

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting. Officers say a bullet hit the young girl’s hand.

Neighbors tell WSAZ.com they heard four shots fired.

Three evidence markers have been laid out by police.

The 8-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

