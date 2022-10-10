Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds.

The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves.

Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in some of those graves including her parents and grandparents.

That’s why she’s trying to raise money to get a sign for the cemetery and upgrade the grounds.

“We have 310 veterans buried here, not in unmarked graves but an unmarked cemetery as well as our loved ones in an unmarked cemetery. We need to fix that. There’s a lot of things in the world we can’t fix, but this is one thing we can fix, but we need help. We need money.”

Yaremchuk has visited the cemetery ever since she was a little girl, so this hits home when she says she would like to see changes made.

She would like to get rid of the old trees, put road signs up at the cemetery, and clean the graves, along with a new entrance sign.

She says it’s work that’s long overdue, and she wants to do her part.

“There is a need. The old saying is ‘If it is to be, it’s up to me.’ I took it literally.”

Yaremchuk would like to raise at least $5,000 for the cemetery.

