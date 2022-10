BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Roush, the WVU Mountaineer, joined First at 4.

She talked about what it’s like being the third woman to be named the Mountaineer Mascot, being an ambassador for WVU, and what she has learned about herself as a person.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.