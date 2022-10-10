First at 4 Forum: West Virginian Chef Paul Smith

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginian Chef Paul Smith joined First at 4.

He talked about his new blog “Taste of West Virginia,” earning the distinction as one of the chefs for West Virginia Tourism, and his favorite West Virginia food to make and how to make it better.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
frost and freeze alerts
Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!
Jeremiah Erb
Westover police attempting to locate man last seen in December

Latest News

Crash involving semi, pickup in Lumberport sends two to the hospital
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast Cancer Early Detection and Treatment
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast Cancer Early Detection and Treatment
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast Cancer Early Detection and Treatment
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast Cancer Early Detection and Treatment
Kevin Corriveau Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - We're warming up, but that won't last long
2 people transported after multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport