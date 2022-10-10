First at 4 Forum: West Virginian Chef Paul Smith

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginian Chef Paul Smith joined First at 4.

He talked about his new blog “Taste of West Virginia,” earning the distinction as one of the chefs for West Virginia Tourism, and his favorite West Virginia food to make and how to make it better.

