First Alert Evening Forecast

Another beautiful and warm day tomorrow!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 10th, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear and cool: Low: 39

Tuesday: Mostly sunny: High: 72

Wednesday: Partly cloudy then showers late: High: 74

Thursday: Cloudy and rainy: High: 63

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
John Lawson Magruder
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
frost and freeze alerts
Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!
Jeremiah Erb
Westover police attempting to locate man last seen in December

Latest News

Expected highs for today, October 10, 2022.
Sunny, seasonable start to the workweek!
frost advisory
Another night of frost expected across NCWV
frost and freeze alerts
Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast