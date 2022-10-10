Gas prices in NCWV on the rise again, AAA says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While gas prices in West Virginia are 13 cents lower than this time last month, they are on the rise again.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.54, 10 cents higher than last week’s average of $3.44. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.67.

Gas prices remain over 40 cents higher than last year’s average. Last year, the average price per gallon was only $3.12.

Meanwhile, gas prices for mid-grade and premium fuels are also on the rise compared to last week. AAA says mid-grade rose from $4.70 to $3.79 and premium has also risen from $3.96 to $4.07.

However, the price for diesel fuel per gallon rose the most in the last week, from $4.67 to $4.98.

AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

Harrison County: $3.60

Marion County: $3.52

Lewis County: $3.52

Upshur County: $3.57

Randolph County: $3.60

Tucker County: $3.60

Barbour County: NOT REPORTED

Doddridge County: $3.67

Taylor County: $3.52

Gilmer County: $3.70

Ritchie County: $3.72

Webster County: $3.67

Monongalia County: $3.59

Hardy County: $3.54

Preston County: $3.63

Pocahontas County: $3.65

West Virginia’s gas prices remain considerably lower than the national average. The national average for regular fuel, according to AAA, is $3.92, 38 cents higher than the state average of $3.54. For months, West Virginia’s average price per gallon of fuel was higher than the national average.

