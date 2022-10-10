Glenville State announces Homecoming royalty

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the 2022 Glenville State University Homecoming Court were announced at the annual Coronation Ceremony on Monday.

This year’s Homecoming royalty includes the following:

Homecoming Queen Jordyn Dansby-Ross, who is from Sacramento, California and is a Behavioral Science major. She is a member of Glenville State’s Women’s Soccer Team. After graduation, Dansby-Ross plans to obtain a master’s degree and a Doctor of Psychology degree in counseling psychology and becoming a National Women’s Soccer League referee. She is the daughter of Monique Gaines.

Senior Princess Mary Pratt, who is from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia and is a Music Education major. At Glenville State, she is a member of the Marching Band, Pep Band, Jazz Band, Concert Band, and SGA. After graduation she plans to further her education with a master’s degree in music education with hopes of becoming a music director. Mary is the daughter of Ricky Pratt.

Senior Princess Abigail Taylor, who is from Montgomery, West Virginia and is majoring in Elementary Education (K-6) and General Science Education (5-9). During her time at Glenville State, Taylor has been President of the Early Education Student Group and the Student Reading Interest Group in addition to being a member of Kappa Delta Pi and Chi Beta Phi, a GSU Peer Mentor, a Hidden Promise Scholar, and Homegrown Scholar. After graduation she plans to teach middle school science in her home county, Fayette County. She also wants to continue her education and eventually become a school superintendent. She is the daughter of Brett and Angela Taylor.

Junior Princess Kim Halsey, who is from Newcomerstown, Ohio and is an Exercise Science major with plans of becoming a physical therapist. Halsey holds a second-degree black belt in karate and is member of Track and Acrobatics and Tumbling teams at Glenville State. She is the daughter of Sarah McVey.

Sophomore Princess Adria Chapple, who is from Orangeburg, South Carolina and is a Criminal Justice major. She is a member of the Track and Field Team, the Black Student Union, and works as a student athletic trainer. After graduation she plans to work with juveniles or as a profiler. She is the daughter of Melissia Whetstone.

Freshman Princess Ma’Shia “Mimi” Carr, who is from Washington, D.C. and is a Management major. After graduation, she hopes to open her own business.

Freshman Prince Christopher Goff, who is from Oceana, West Virginia and is a Music major. At Glenville State, he is a member of the Marching Band, Concert Band, Cheerleading, and Greek Life. After graduation he hopes to play in an orchestra. He is the son of Paige Pettry.



The court was also joined by attendant Lori Yeager, the three-year-old daughter of Jason and Jennifer Yeager of Glenville.

Yeager loves singing, superheroes, swimming lessons, and cheering along with the Glenville State Cheerleaders.

Homecoming week festivities at Glenville State continue through Saturday, Oct. 15.

