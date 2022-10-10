Kickoff time set for game against Texas Tech

WVU Football
WVU Football(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference has announced the kickoff time for WVU’s football game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET. and will be televised on either FS1 or FS2. Network designation for the game will be after the MLB postseason schedule is announced.

Before the game against Texas Tech, WVU takes on No. 23 Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 13. Kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on FS1.

Tickets for WVU’s four remaining home games against Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma and K-State remain on sale and can be purchased online and over the phone at 1-800-WVU-GAME.

