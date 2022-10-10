Laneville Bridge replacement project completed three weeks ahead of schedule

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The replacement bridge over Red Creek on Forest Road 19 in Laneville is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.

Officials with the Monongahela National Forest say the project was completed three weeks ahead of schedule.

The previous bridge, built after the 1985 flood, was closed on July 26 after safety concerns were identified during a routine inspection.

“Thank you to the residents of the Laneville community for your patience and understanding as we worked to replace the bridge as quickly as possible. It is times like these that bring us together to find creative solutions that work,” said District Ranger Jon Morgan. “As a result of problem-solving together, we have strengthened existing partnerships and created new ones that will serve us well in the future.”

Plans and designs are also being developed for a permanent replacement bridge in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The permanent bridge will be built just downstream of the existing bridge. Both projects are funded by the USDA Forest Service through the Great American Outdoors Act.

The Laneville bridge provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness, and other recreational facilities, and is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties.

