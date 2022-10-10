Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month by hosting several events.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, hospital staff placed pink bows on streetlights at Price, South Price and Main Street in Kingwood.

The bows will remain on the street lights throughout October to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hospital and staff also participated in a “Pink Out” game at Preston County High School for the girls soccer team on Oct. 5 to raise money to support the Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Foundation Pink Fund. Another “Pink Out” was held on Oct. 7 that raised more than $1,000 for the Pink Fund.

Two more “Pink Out” sporting events are planned:

Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Volleyball game between West Preston Middle School and Central Preston Middle School

Friday, Oct. 28 - Football game between Preston High School and Buckhannon-Upshur High School

