Richard Wayne Howell, 62, of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at CAMC General Hospital following an automobile accident. Born August 7, 1960 in Webster Springs, he was the son of the late Woodrow Coakley and the late Wanetta Howell Preisler, whom he was reunited with in Heaven. In addition to his parents, he was reunited with his grandmother “Mom” that raised him: Edra Howell; aunt and uncle: Gerald “Jug” and Gwendolyn Gum; parents-in-law: Irene and Wendell McCourt; and his doggies: Dixie and Mighty Mutt. Rick was a truck driver, mechanic, and sawyer who enjoyed riding motorcycles, and watching drag cars. He enjoyed shows that involved fixing up old cars. He was always helping his best friend, George Perrine, whom he is survived by. They would build a little bit of everything from birdhouses to dog beds. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren, and enjoyed every minute he was able to spend with them. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rosetta (McCourt) Howell; children: Erica Howell (companion, Amos) and her sons: Xavier, Ivan, and Zayden Hamrick, Megan Estep (husband, Jimmie), and Mark Short and his daughters; sisters: Sandra Preisler, Amie Novotnik, Darlene Coakley, and Connie Martin; dogs that he claimed as his: Bubbles and Bear; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A service to celebrate Rick’s life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family from 12:00pm-2:00pm for visitation. Burial will follow at Isaac McCourt Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Howell family.

