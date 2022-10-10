Sunny, seasonable start to the workweek!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing cool temperatures and frost last weekend, this afternoon will be warm and sunny. As for how long this lasts, watch the video above to see those details.

The past few mornings brought temperatures cool enough for frost to form and affecting outdoor plants, resulting in Frost Advisories, and this morning was no different. By the afternoon, however, temperatures are back in the mid-60s, slightly warmer than the past few days. Combined with sunny skies and light winds, today will be nice. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and temperatures in the low-40s in the lowlands, and upper-30s in the mountainous areas. Tomorrow, barring a few clouds, skies will be mostly clear, and temperatures are in the upper-60s, seasonable for mid-October. The nice weather lasts until Thursday morning, when a cold front pushes in from out west. That cold front will bring a line of rain that lasts during the morning hours, resulting in a soggy commute. It’s not until Thursday evening that any leftover moisture from the system will push east, allowing colder, drier air to flow in from out west. As a result, temperatures will drop back into the upper-50s to low-60s. So it will definitely feel like fall, although skies will be mostly sunny. The nice, cool weather lasts into the weekend, although a few showers may interrupt that period on Sunday. In short, the first half of this week will be warm and sunny, rain comes in on Thursday, and the latter half of this week will be chilly but sunny.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 66.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 39.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with only a few clouds in the afternoon. High: 72.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. A few showers in the evening, more rain overnight. High: 73.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.