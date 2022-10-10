UHC President, CEO discusses challenges of running childhood hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lumberport native Dr. David Hess returned to his hometown to run United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

Ian Roth spoke with Dr. Hess about the challenges of running not one, but two hospitals at the same time.

Dr. Hess says he was driven to return by his hometown values and a desire to give back to the community that helped raise him.

Hess wants his family to have a change at the life he had growing up in north-central West Virginia, and he wants his tenure to include investing back into the area.

He says those around him makes it possible to run two hospitals at the same time.

“I think when you have leadership teams at both hospitals like we have, it does make things a lot easier for me. I think we have similar challenges at both hospitals,” said Dr. Hess. “So, there are some similarities of what we’re dealing with right now. Staffing shortages are a big deal. But really it’s been my leadership teams at both hospitals that have allowed me to leverage time to be at both sites.”

Dr. Hess talks about his past jobs that have helped him in this one so far.

“Healthcare is a challenging field. It is a business. But you can’t make it look like a business to the customers, the patients,” Dr. Hess said. “What I’ve learned is a lot of times we make healthcare too complicated. As a physician, I know that healthcare, when you strip down everything, all comes down to whoever has the best physicians and doctors, and providers wins. And sometimes it’s not new shiny equipment - they want somebody to treat them with respect, and kindness, and compassion. They want good listeners. They want to be heard.”

Dr. Hess says there are some things that have surprised him since coming back to UHC.

“What surprised me about UHC is the humbleness of people here. I’ve been in this system now for 8 years. There’s a lot of hospitals that look up to UHC, whether UHC knew it or not,” Dr. Hess said. “Whenever someone new would come into the hospital, or I would bring a hospital in, they would say, ‘You know what, talk to Stephanie Smart, the chief of nursing at United. She’s got it figured out. Talk to Mark Provroznik, the VP of quality at United Hospital Center, he’s got it figured out.’ And when I got here, just very down to earth, humble people that are just about getting it done.”

Hess says he expects UHC to continue to grow during his tenure as President and CEO.

“If you look at the history of what I’ve done at other hospitals, my first hospital in the system, I’ve doubled its size both in revenue and in volume. In my most recent one in Uniontown, we’ve had significant, significant growth,” Dr. Hess said. “Probably a tripling in volume and outpatient visits. So, I only know how to grow, I don’t know how to cut. We’re gonna add new physicians in just about every specialty. And we’re only gonna grow when we get the best of the best physicians in here. We’re not just gonna throw warm bodies in there.”

Hess says part of the future growth of the hospital will be your neighbors. He’s planning on hiring more of north-central West Virginia’s finest.

Dr. Hess says he wants to make UHC closer to the community than ever.

