Westover police attempting to locate man last seen in December

Jeremiah Erb
Jeremiah Erb(Facebook: Westover Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help in locating a man who was last seen last December.

41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, is described as a white male, 6′1″ tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Authorities say he was last seen in the Morgantown area on Dec. 26, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding Erb’s whereabouts is asked to call the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576 or MECCA 911.

