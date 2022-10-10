WVU football to be challenged by “Unique but simple” Baylor offense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers are looking to defend against a Baylor offense that defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley calls: “Simple but Unique”.

What he means by that is that Baylor’s offense runs a lot of the same concepts, but the motions and pre-snap movements that the team makes forces the defense out of its comfort zone. It’s easy for Baylor, but tough on the Mountaineers. Head Coach Neal Brown says that the defense won many of the scrimmage plays that took place during the bye week, which should be a good sign for the team. As for Jasir Cox, he says that urgency is important, and that the tells before the snap could be key against Baylor.

“Looking at their top runs and their top passes, we noticed that it’s all smoke and mirrors just to run one play,” said Cox. “Having the tight end wide out just to motion back in and run stretch, which is one of their top concepts, that’s just one thing.”

Baylor’s offense has scored at least 3 touchdowns in each Big 12 matchup so far, and has a game high of 69 on the season.

“They keep your eyes moving. I think that’s a big key for us, to be dialed in and understand, you know, what are their tendencies? What is the O-Line doing? What is the quarterback looking at? The little things will give us a tell about what their plays are,” said Cox. “Every week, teams show us something new. We’re capable of knowing that Baylor is going to do the same thing. At the end of the day, we know that it’s either going to be a run-pass or a pass play. That’s all that it is, pretty much, to us.”

