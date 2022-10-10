WVU-Parkersburg holds “Clothesline Project” for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg students are partnering with a local domestic violence shelter and the Family Crisis Intervention Center for a “Clothesline Project.”

An exhibit that displays shirts that survivors and families of those lost to domestic violence create to tell their stories.

“They have the opportunity to make these shirts themselves to kind of face what they went through and get out there what happened, to show that that does not define them,” says organizer and WVU-Parkersburg criminal justice student, Megan Higgins.

These shirts are not all the same. The different shirt sizes represent victims that are children to adults.

The different colors also have different representation. Such as yellow for survivors of domestic and physical assault, blue and green for survivors of incest and child sexual abuse and white for those lost to domestic violence.

“The shirts are very important because it shows the extensive about how domestic violence is not the same every time it happens to every person,” says Higgins. “It is different to each person and each situation.”

Some of these shirts also show images that go into extensive, graphic detail about the abuse the survivors and victims experienced.

“There’s one shirt where the victim literally drew the bullet holes on their shirt where they were shot. And there’s another shirt that has a knife right through the heart. Like it shows graphically things that happen to them physically and how they felt mentally. Like the knife through the heart, one was for how much that hurt them. Because it was someone they loved. It was their family,” says Higgins.

Organizers say that this display is a significant way for these people to talk and convey their trauma in what they say is a therapeutic manner.

Higgins says, “And it’s just a great way in the community to get people in, see what’s going on and get that support built. So that we can help these people going through these situations.”

The shirts will continue to be displayed until this Friday.

With the display being open from 12:15 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and four to six in the evening on Wednesday.

