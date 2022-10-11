Beverly Jane Bailey Hatim, 60, of Shinnston went to be with the Lord after a long-fought illness for the last 12 years She is survived by her loving children; Jennifer Bowers and spouse, James, Kenny Lowther, Anthony Montgomery, Lora Coffield and spouse Jimmy, Brittany Montgomery; 2 fur babies Bella and Stella; her loving ex-husband Mehdi Hatim; her grandchildren Makayla Payne, Braylee Smith, Gavlin Weaver, and Memphis Coffield; and 2 grand fur babies Nikki and Benz Also surviving are two sisters Donna Smith and Sherri Norman, and two brothers Chaney and Chris Watson She is preceded in death by her father Robert L Bailey of Jane Lew Wv, 3 brothers Bob Bailey, Larry and Gary Bailey. Beverly received her Master’s Degree in advertising, marketing and business. As an adult after trying a few different jobs she chose the Cemetery and Funeral Home industry. Beverly spent most of her adult life as a cemetery director for different cemeteries or as area director running a large number of the cemeteries. Beverly had an amazing sense of humor. She loved to joke and laugh, and her smile was contagious. She was extremely passionate, kind and loving. Her biggest joy in life was her children and she loved to cook and show her love through her food. In keeping with her wishes, Beverly will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

