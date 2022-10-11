Bryan Ray Rexroad, 26 of Webster Springs passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born June 12, 1996 in Buckhannon to Hartsel Ray Rexroad and Tammy McCoy Stewart.

He was a WCHS Class of 2014 graduate; loved to spend his time with his boys; watching sports on TV, especially WVU football and basketball. He worked at the Sawmill when he was able.

Bryan is survived by his mother Tammy (Nick) Stewart; father Hartsel Ray (Amy) Rexroad; sons Logan and Landon Rexroad and their mother, Kristina Vannoy; sister Ashley (Ethan Bender) McCoy; step-brother Jake (Destiny) Stewart; mamaw Darlene McCoy; granny Olive Rexroad; great-granny Doris Lohrey; nephew Zachary Bender; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his papaw Delbert McCoy; grandfather Roger Rexroad; best bud, his dog Max; and uncles Terry McCoy and Mark McCoy.

Funeral Services to celebrate Bryan’s life will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Upper Holly Union Mission Church, Webster Springs with Pastors Butch Rose and Curt Davis officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of gathering two hours prior to service time at the Church. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery, Webster Springs.

