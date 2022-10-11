Crews extinguish structure fire in Mannington

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Mannington Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday on Hawks Nest Road, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

It reportedly took crews nearly two hours to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, officials said.

Responding agencies included Worthington, Farmington, Mannington, Monongah, Fairview and Barrackville fire departments and the Marion County Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.