Crews extinguish structure fire in Mannington

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Mannington Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday on Hawks Nest Road, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

It reportedly took crews nearly two hours to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, officials said.

Responding agencies included Worthington, Farmington, Mannington, Monongah, Fairview and Barrackville fire departments and the Marion County Rescue Squad.

