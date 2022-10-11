Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal civil rights forum was held in Morgantown Tuesday.

There were multiple speakers from the U.S. District Attorneys office. They were bringing awareness to how people can report criminal as well as civil violations.

U.S. Attorney for the North District of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld says helping people with their cases through the state court is a big part of what his office does.

“It’s one of the reasons I joined the office was to help protect people and advocate for the most vulnerable,” said Ihlenfeld. “These issues are near and dear to my heart; whether its the A.D.A., the Fair Housing Act, hate crimes, the Voting Rights Act, you name it -- these are things that are very important to me and very important to the department of justice.”

Ihlenfeld says his office and law enforcement can help point people in the right direction for help with these issues.

