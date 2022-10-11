First at 4 Forum: Melissa Hornbeck

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Melissa Hornbeck from the Red Cross joined First at 4.

She talked about how the Red Cross is helping those affected by Hurricane Ian, how they help survivors find a shelter, and ways to safely and securely donate to a cause that helps those affected.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.