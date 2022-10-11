First at 4 Forum: WVWC Interim President Dr. James Moore
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Interim President of West Virginia Wesleyan College, Dr. James Moore, joined First at 4.
He talked about a recent partnership with Notre Dame High School, the “Grow Your Own” program, and the Osteopathic Medicine Program.
