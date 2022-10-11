Freedom Day set for Thursday, October 13th

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -This Thursday marks 10 years of celebrating National Freedom Day across the nation.

It’s a military and veteran thank you movement.

The day was founded by Dr. Robert Martino owner of Wilson Martino dental West Virginias largest dental chain.

The day is to thank past and current members of the military for our freedom by giving them free gifts.

“Spoiling them rotten just taking care of them and letting them know we appreciate them and all they sacrificed”, Robyn McCauley, dental hygienist.

For their part Wilson Martino will be offering free cleanings and dental work.

There are over 50 business in the Clarksburg Bridgeport area participating and the full list can be found here.

Be sure to have your military ID handy.

