Gov. Justice proposes bill to eliminate vehicle tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday he is proposing a bill to eliminate the state’s car tax without amending the State Constitution.

Justice says the bill is called the “Car and All Vehicle Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Tax,” and it would provide a dollar-for-dollar refund for personal property taxes paid to the county sheriffs in 2022 and every year going forward.

He says the refund would be provided by the West Virginia General Revenue Fund and would not interfere with the property tax revenue stream guaranteed to local governments and school boards.

If passed, Justice says the bill would return an estimated $145 million to taxpayers in West Virginia.

He says the bill is written and ready for the state’s Houe and Senate when they are ready to take it up for discussion. However, Justice did not lay out a plan for when and how the House and Senate would go about discussiong the bill.

Justice touted the bill as a workaround to Amendment 2, which is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.

