Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi

(wcax)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies conducted “a large operation” Tuesday morning in north Philippi on Maple Ave.

According to authorities, the operation was a joint investigation between the Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Prosecutors Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Chief Walters of the Philippi Police Department told 5 News the operation “involved a juvenile.”

Officials said the operation was successful and any danger to the public has been contained.

A 5 News reporter is heading to the scene to gather more details. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

