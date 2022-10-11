Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies conducted “a large operation” Tuesday morning in north Philippi on Maple Ave.

According to authorities, the operation was a joint investigation between the Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Prosecutors Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Chief Walters of the Philippi Police Department told 5 News the operation “involved a juvenile.”

Officials said the operation was successful and any danger to the public has been contained.

