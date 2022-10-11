Jack Ogden Flint, Sr., 87, of Colfax, WV passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 23, 1935, in Fairmont; a son of the late Usher David and Permelia P. (Noe) Flint. Jack served in the United State Navy. He was a coal miner and a Methodist Paster at the age of 55. Jack was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He loves to camp, and enjoyed watching sports (especially sports his grandchildren participated in.) Jack loved serving God, his churches and his church families. Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Lou (Mundell) Flint of Fairmont; his four children, Cathy Linger and her husband, Don of Buckhannon, Jack O. Flint, Jr. and his wife, Becky of Fairmont, Linda Ray of Fairmont, and Bob Flint and his wife Melissa of Fairmont; his sister, Joyce Ann Flint of Fairmont; his sister-in-law, Barbara Mundell; eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, John Flint; and his sister-in-law, Jeanne Flint; brothers-in-law, Bob Mundell, and Ralph Mundell; his sister-in-law, Marie Mundell; and his son-in-law, Bill Ray. The Flint family would like to express our appreciation to Maggie, Angie and the whole Amedisys Hospice team. Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 67 Casino Drive, Suite 102, Anmoore, WV 26323. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Bert Coffman, officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the Navy Honor Guard. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

