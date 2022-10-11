Local business donates to Bridgeport High School concession stand

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local business is lending a helping hand to the Bridgeport High School concession stand.

Climatrol, Incorporated recently donated a heating and air conditioning unit for the building at Wayne Jamison Field.

The heat generated by the machinery in the concession stand was becoming an issue.

The folks at Climatrol were eager to step up once they learned of the problem.

“Growing up in Bridgeport, it was such a great place to grow up and I wanted to give back,” said Mark Garner, Secretary/Treasurer of Climatrol, Inc. “I wanted to created the situation like when I was growing up. What created the situation for us was all the people that gave, so I wanted to give back a little bit too, in our special way of providing heating and air conditioning.”

Bridgeport officials say that the money saved by the donation will go directly to help the school’s student athletes.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
2 people transported after multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport
Crash involving semi, pickup in Lumberport sends two to the hospital
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi

Latest News

Woman charged after meth, needles found near teen
Warm today and warmer tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Warm today, but warmer tomorrow
Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown
Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown
Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown
Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown