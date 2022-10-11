Local business donates to Bridgeport High School concession stand

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local business is lending a helping hand to the Bridgeport High School concession stand.

Climatrol, Incorporated recently donated a heating and air conditioning unit for the building at Wayne Jamison Field.

The heat generated by the machinery in the concession stand was becoming an issue.

The folks at Climatrol were eager to step up once they learned of the problem.

“Growing up in Bridgeport, it was such a great place to grow up and I wanted to give back,” said Mark Garner, Secretary/Treasurer of Climatrol, Inc. “I wanted to created the situation like when I was growing up. What created the situation for us was all the people that gave, so I wanted to give back a little bit too, in our special way of providing heating and air conditioning.”

Bridgeport officials say that the money saved by the donation will go directly to help the school’s student athletes.

