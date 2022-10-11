Man taken into custody following call of active shooter situation

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a call of an active shooter situation in Elkins.

The Elkins Police Department was notified of an active shooter situation by Randolph County 911 occurring at Bridgewater Estates shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.

Chief Bennett says officers arrived on scene within two minutes and quickly located the subject, 32-year-old Justin Pennington, in a vehicle and took him into custody.

Authorities said Pennington was unarmed at the time officers contacted him.

An unloaded handgun was reportedly recovered near where he was taken into custody.

Law enforcement officers from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the scene to assist.

The entirety of Bridgewater Estates was then thoroughly searched to ensure that there was no other threat to the public.

Chief Bennett said nearby Jennings Randolph Elementary School was placed on lockdown until this situation was resolved.

Through investigation, officers were able to determine that no shots had been fired within Bridgewater Estates.

The threat was called into Randolph County 911 by Pennington himself while suffering from delusions and believing that he saw someone shooting an assault rifle, officials said.

Pennington had previously been arrested on Oct. 8 in downtown Elkins in an incident involving a firearm.

Pennington has been charged with falsely reporting an emergency. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

