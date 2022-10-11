Mon Health holds breast cancer awareness lunch

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 28th annual Mon Health Breast Cancer Luncheon was held Tuesday in Lewis County.

Many in attendance were breast cancer survivors.

The lunch is to honor those who have survived and fought breast cancer.

Stephanie Singleton of the Lewis County Breast Cancer Awareness Association says the event is also to bring awareness to screening which can saves lives.

“Early detection saves. At any age, especially if you know, it runs in a family. Be pro-active for yourself. Do self exams, mammograms and speak with you doctors. It’s never too soon.”

Over 30 women were in attendance at the lunch.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.