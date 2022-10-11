Mon Health holds breast cancer awareness lunch

Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.(Credit: National Cancer Institute)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 28th annual Mon Health Breast Cancer Luncheon was held Tuesday in Lewis County.

Many in attendance were breast cancer survivors.

The lunch is to honor those who have survived and fought breast cancer.

Stephanie Singleton of the Lewis County Breast Cancer Awareness Association says the event is also to bring awareness to screening which can saves lives.

“Early detection saves. At any age, especially if you know, it runs in a family. Be pro-active for yourself. Do self exams, mammograms and speak with you doctors. It’s never too soon.”

Over 30 women were in attendance at the lunch.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
2 people transported after multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport
Crash involving semi, pickup in Lumberport sends two to the hospital
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi

Latest News

Woman charged after meth, needles found near teen
Warm today and warmer tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Warm today, but warmer tomorrow
Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown
Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown
Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown
Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown
Local business donates to Bridgeport High School concession stand