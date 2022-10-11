New details released in Preston Co. aircraft crash

ROWLESBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Additional details into Friday’s aircraft crash in Preston County have been released.

The aircraft accident happened near George Washington Highway in Rowlesburg involving a Van’s Aircraft RV-4, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the plane crashed in a wooded area, officials said.

The FAA said circumstances surrounding the crash are still unknown.

The only person on board the plane sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The Van’s RV-4 is a small aircraft that can hold two people and travel at speeds of up to 213 mph.

