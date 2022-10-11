Nice afternoon, cooling down later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another warm, sunny afternoon for today, but rain chances and cooler temperatures are on the way. Find out their timing, and what that means for you, in the video above!

Yesterday was seasonable and sunny, and today will be warmer still, as a high-pressure system lifts warm air from the south into our region. So this afternoon will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds coming from out west. Combined with light southwesterly winds and highs in the upper-60s, it’s a good day to go outside. Overnight, upper-level clouds will push in from out west, but skies will still be mostly clear. Winds will be light, and lows will be in the upper-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, clouds will push in from out west, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Still, winds will be light and temperatures will be in the low-70s, so it will be warm outside. Then tomorrow night into Thursday morning, a cold front pushes in from out west and lifts moisture into our region, resulting in widespread showers, and even a few downpours. So expect a slick commute Thursday morning. By the afternoon, the rain leaves our region, and by Friday, cooler, drier air will flow in from out west, resulting in highs in the low-60s and sunny skies. The cool, quiet weather lasts until Sunday, when another cold front brings rain showers into our region. Then temperatures drop into the upper-40s early next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm and decent, Thursday morning will be rainy, and cool, quiet conditions return this weekend.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Low: 49.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies, with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Overnight, scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will push into our area. High: 75.

Thursday: Rain during the morning, mostly cloudy with isolated showers by the afternoon. High: 65.

