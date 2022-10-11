No charges in fatal Harrison County crash, sheriff says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

One person was left dead as the result of injuries suffered in an accident involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny confirmed.

The accident took place on Shinnston Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Log. Matheny said the area in question was near the Sunset Drive-In. The 911 log listed the call coming in Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4:26 p.m.

“A female, who was the driver of a motorcycle, was killed,” said Matheny. “She crossed into the opposing traffic lane and hit the SUV head on.”

A male passenger was seriously injured and transported for medical treatment. His condition was unknown. Both were flown to Ruby Memorial where the female died as a result of the injuries.

Matheny said no charges would be filed against the driver of the SUV. Lt. Curt Diaz reconstructed the case, he said, and came to the conclusion the SUV was not at fault. The case was investigated by Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Flanagan.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Matheny said that could take place as early as today.

Responding to the scene along with the Sheriff’s Department was the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department, Shinnston Volunteer Fire Department, and the Harrison County Emergency Squad.

