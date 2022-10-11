Officials remain mum on FBI raid of Buckhannon councilman’s home

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been nearly two weeks since the FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon city councilman, and officials have yet to publicly say why.

Agents, along with Pittsburgh police, were seen taking items from David McCauley’s home on Sept. 30.

5 News has repeatedly asked the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia for additional information, but no new details have been released.

5 News caught up with William Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, at a civil rights forum his office hosted Tuesday in Morgantown.

Ihlenfeld declined to comment on the situation.

A search of court records and jail databases show McCauley has not been arrested or charged with any crime in West Virginia or Pennsylvania.

McCauley told a 5 News reporter on Tuesday he is also not making any public comment at this time.

