Pharmacy settlements to fight the opioid epidemic in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In September, West Virginia reached settlements with several pharmacies in the state regarding their part in the rise of the opioid epidemic.

The City of Bridgeport was part of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding.

The MOU was an agreement that created a plan on how to allocate settlement money from opioid supply chain participants.

This was allegedly done to hold pharmacies accountable for allegedly aiding the opioid epidemic by oversupplying opioids to their customers.

Council voted in favor of approving an election and release form for Walmart, CVS, and Teva to be part of the state’s settlement with these companies.

City Manager Brian Newton explained that the settlements were all similar.

“Local governments get 24.5%. Then you divide it between all the local governments and municipalities in the state. Our share is 0.716%,” he said.

Councilman Jeff Smell explained that these funds would only go toward ending the epidemic.

“This is a smaller portion of a greater fund. These funds will only be marked for certain drug prevention treatment and rehabilitation services,” Smell said.

Newton told the council City Attorney Dean Ramsey was told there were probably more settlements coming.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.