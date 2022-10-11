Roy Blake Jr., 85, of Weston, passed gently into the arms of the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Roy was born in Burnsville on August 8, 1937, a son of the late Roy Blake Sr. and Letha McCauley. In addition to his parents, Roy was welcomed into Heaven by two children: Stacy Lee Hitt and an infant son; and five siblings: Elsie Pritt, Wilbur Blake, Marvin Blake, Lloyd Blake, and Denver Blake. On February 2, 1996, Roy married Betty Jean Eagle Blake, and together they shared 26 wonderful years. She will miss him dearly. In addition to his wife, forever cherishing their memories of Roy are ten children: Jim Blake and wife, Lou Ellen, of Buckhannon, Matthew Blake of Weston, Diana Robins and husband, Larry, of Sumter, SC, Peggy Neal and husband, Richard, of Linn, Ralph Hitt III and wife, Sovilla, of Weston, Ronald Hitt of Weston, Robert Hitt of Virginia, Russell Hitt and wife, Linda, of Wildcat, Rachel Morgan and husband, Joe, of French Creek, and Rebecca Cassillas and husband, Ruben, of Czar; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Delis Eugene Blake and wife, Linda, of Gassaway; and his little Chihuahua, Sally. Roy was successfully employed at the WV Glass Factory for over 38 years. He attended church at the Church of God in Weston. Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching hummingbirds. In his free time, you could always find Roy watching westerns. Roy’s ornery and caring nature will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared for him. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Roy Blake Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

