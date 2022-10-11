Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley, 79, of Jane Lew, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Monongah on November 5, 1942, a daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Yanero. Sandy worked as a CNA at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home and Wishing Well Nursing Home. She enjoyed playing rummy, watching game shows, spending time at the casino, watching WVU Sports and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She was a devoted grandma that lived for her grandkids, supporting them with love and devotion and enthusiastically attending all of their sporting events. Sandy also loved baking, cooking, and entertaining for her family and friends. Sandy is survived by her children, Craig (Anne) Post, and Kelly (Eric) Bowles; grandchildren, Carter and Erica; brothers, Frank (Etheldean) Yanero, Alfred “Al” (Janie) Yanero, Larry Yanero, and Rick (Jennifer) Yanero; a brother-in-law, Frederick “Fritz” Kleman; nieces and nephews, Lisa Yanero, Paula (John) Blount, and Larry (Misty) Yanero; and a great niece, Morgan Blount. In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Hatley; a sister, Rosaline (Pose) Kleman; a sister-in-law, Deanna Yanero; and a nephew, Kevin Yanero. The family would like to give thanks to the dedicated staff at Stonerise Transition Facility in Bridgeport for their passion and attentive care during her brief stay there. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be in the funeral home on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. with Minister Etheldean Yanero officiating. Interment will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Enterprise. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.