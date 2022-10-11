Sheriff: Woman charged with child abuse after beating nephew with belt

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman is in jail after deputies say she beat her nephew with a belt.

According to the criminal complaint, 61-year-old Donnetta Dailey is charged with child abuse resulting in injury.

Deputies say they were notified by staff at Dunbar Primary Center on Monday, that a student came to school covered in bruises and cuts on his head, face and back.

The child told deputies Dailey was mad at him after he dropped a drink on the floor and then said Dailey hit him in the face and head with a belt.

Deputies asked the boy if it hurt, he responded, “It burns if you touch it”.

Deputies say they saw bruising and swelling on the child’s face and head consistent with a belt.

They said the child had a large cut on the right side of his face which appears to have been caused by the metal buckle of the belt.

Dailey is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.

