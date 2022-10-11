Washington County Career Center carpentry students build office building from the ground up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What started as just a couple of pieces of 2x4′s will soon be an office building.

Washington County Career Center students have started creating an office building from scratch.

The building will be part of Warren’s bus garage by the end of the year.

Instructor, Kem Gebhart, says that giving these students a skill he knows they will utilize in the future is satisfying.

“The enjoyable part of it is it’s good to be construction now. There is a shortage of skilled workers and to know that some of the student we have going through here will be able to take this skill and make a good living, it’s a lucrative business that they can get into if that’s what they choose to do,” Gebhart said.

He has passed his passion on to students such as Adam Wolfe.

“When I started off my freshman year and sophomore year at Frontier I took woods class and it just interested me and I like to build things, when I came here for a visit it interested me and I felt like I could build things and that’s what I wanted to do,” Wolfe said.

For Wolfe having the joy of seeing something start from nothing and it growing into something that will be used everyday is why he finds joy in a career such as carpentry.

“Yeah it feels awesome I plan on taking trips up to their bus garage and looking at it and showing my family and friends. Makes me feel great about myself that we built something that people could use, it’s something for them to use so it just makes me feel good,” Wolfe said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.