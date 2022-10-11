Woman charged after meth, needles found near teen

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after officers said they found multiple drugs and needles near a teen in a home.

Officers went to a home on Oakwood Rd. in Fairmont on Friday, Oct. 7 for an altercation between a 14-year-old teen and 29-year-old Whitney Kabiru.

Once at the home, officers said they saw “approximately 4 glass smoking devices” commonly used for smoking marijuana in the bedroom the altercation was taking place in.

Another glass smoking device with white residue in it was also in the bedroom. Authorities said Kabiru initially denied the smoking device being hers, but baggies containing drugs that later field tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana were found in her purse.

Court documents say “multiple used plastic baggies with white residue inside as well as multiple capped and uncapped hypodermic needles” were found around a bedside table in the bedroom.

Officers said the drugs, baggies, and smoking devices were “within easy access” of the teen who was near them during the altercation.

Kabiru has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

