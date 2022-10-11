WVWC students explore career opportunities at fair

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at West Virginia Wesleyan College had the opportunity this afternoon to explore career opportunities once they graduate.

The college sponsored it’s “What’s Next” Career, Internship and Graduate School Fair on campus Tuesday afternoon in Buckhannon.

Businesses and graduate school programs were on hand to let students know what they had to offer.

Officials say the fair is important for students who are ready to move on to their future careers.

“A lot of these students are really now hitting the point where they have to figure out what the next step is,” said Justin Bowers, Director of Career Services and Experimental Learning at WVWC. “We’re trying to make that as easy as possible. I’m really grateful for all of the businesses that showed up, all of the schools. They’re doing a great job of just connecting with the students, really specifically saying, ‘here’s some things that you can think about.’ It’s fun to watch the students because they are saying, ‘I never thought about this or I never thought about this place or this opportunity.”

Nearly thirty businesses and graduate school programs participated in the fair.

