CJ Donaldson out for Baylor game, runnings backs to adjust

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - True freshman CJ Donaldson emerged as a big talent for the Mountaineers in the first few weeks of the season. He was a bit of a secret weapon that opponents didn’t seem to have a strong answer for.

With a scary head injury against Texas, Donaldson will still be out this week against Baylor and WVU has a game plan to adjust.

Head Coach Neal Brown touched on the fact that they had been using Donaldson situationally, especially on third downs with his ability to also be a receiver.

With the freshman out, it will change the running back rotation down to two, with Jaylen Anderson being on deck in case of injury, according to Brown. While Donaldson is a huge asset, the focus for him is his recovery and for the team, they’re ready to keep going.

“We’re gonna go out there and try to execute, whatever we do well we’re gonna go out there and try to execute it and if one guys done, other guys gotta step up and you know we’ve got three backs that have played quite a bit up to this point and its not easy to always three guys touches and so you know that number will probably be less guys so it will be easy to just get two guys touches and we’ll miss CJ and we look forward to getting him back but especially right now I think player safety is kind of a hot topic issue anyways especially when it comes to head injury’s and we got to make sure he’s healthy before we throw him back out there,” said WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell

