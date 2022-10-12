Dozens of employers looking to hire at employment expo

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Fall Gray Digital Media/WDTV 5 Employment Expo presented by WVU Medicine is coming up soon!

More than 25 area employers will be there looking to hire.

The expo is on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following are just some of the employers that will be there looking for people to hire:

  • Cross Roads Property Rescue
  • WV Dept of Highway
  • Robey Excavating
  • Genesis Youth
  • HR One Source (WVU Medicine)
  • WV Department of Corrections
  • NC WV Community Action
  • Liberty Tax
  • Mon Health
  • Harrison County Emergency Squad
  • Pratt Whitney
  • Mountain State Auto Auction
  • Community Care
  • IBEW 596
  • Harrison County ARC
  • Academy Programs
  • Prudential
  • Emcompass
  • Harrison County BOE
  • Lasting Impressions Child Care
  • Guardian Health Care

For more information, call 304-848-5000.

