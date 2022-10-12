Dozens of employers looking to hire at employment expo

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Fall Gray Digital Media/WDTV 5 Employment Expo presented by WVU Medicine is coming up soon!

More than 25 area employers will be there looking to hire.

The expo is on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following are just some of the employers that will be there looking for people to hire:

Cross Roads Property Rescue

WV Dept of Highway

Robey Excavating

Genesis Youth

HR One Source (WVU Medicine)

WV Department of Corrections

NC WV Community Action

Liberty Tax

Mon Health

Harrison County Emergency Squad

Pratt Whitney

Mountain State Auto Auction

Community Care

IBEW 596

Harrison County ARC

Academy Programs

Prudential

Emcompass

Harrison County BOE

Lasting Impressions Child Care

Guardian Health Care

For more information, call 304-848-5000.

