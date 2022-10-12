Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report.

WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died.

Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8 at the age of 97. Her family said she died in her sleep.

We are told she died at her son Phil’s home in Chelsea, Alabama.

Her visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at Whitesburg First Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service to follow.

Letcher Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
Justin Pennington
Man taken into custody after reporting active shooter
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Whitney Kabiru
Woman charged after meth, needles found near teen
Helicopter crash
New details released in Preston Co. aircraft crash

Latest News

This photo, provided by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, on Aug. 28, 2022...
Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer
West Virginia’s Bridge Day is back after pandemic break
GoFundMe created for Drake Lemansky by Juliana Sa on behalf of Heather Powell
Two local men seriously injured in Ohio crash
Downtown Morgantown.
Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown