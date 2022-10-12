Fairmont man charged for threatening to rob bank

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to rob a bank.

60-year-old Tracy Lawson entered the Truist Bank in Fairmont and became aggressive while speaking to an employee at the bank, according to a criminal complaint.

Lawson was allegedly aggravated due to “discrepancies with his bank account.”

Court documents say Lawson told the employee he would “go home and get his gun and rob this place.” Two employees heard the statement.

Lawson has been charged with threats of terrorist acts. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

