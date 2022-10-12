Fairmont man charged for threatening to rob bank

Tracy Lawson
Tracy Lawson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to rob a bank.

60-year-old Tracy Lawson entered the Truist Bank in Fairmont and became aggressive while speaking to an employee at the bank, according to a criminal complaint.

Lawson was allegedly aggravated due to “discrepancies with his bank account.”

Court documents say Lawson told the employee he would “go home and get his gun and rob this place.” Two employees heard the statement.

Lawson has been charged with threats of terrorist acts. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
Justin Pennington
Man taken into custody after reporting active shooter
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
GoFundMe created for Drake Lemansky by Juliana Sa on behalf of Heather Powell
Two local men seriously injured in Ohio crash
Whitney Kabiru
Woman charged after meth, needles found near teen

Latest News

Consumers warned about computer repair scams
Floyd Rogers
Glenville man charged with stealing over $20,000 from his mother
This photo, provided by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, on Aug. 28, 2022...
Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer
West Virginia’s Bridge Day is back after pandemic break