Fairmont Senior soccer hosts RCB for Senior Night

Both squads come away with victories over the Flying Eagles
Fairmont Senior soccer senior night
Fairmont Senior soccer senior night(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Fairmont Senior boy’s soccer team bested the Flying Eagles 4-0. The shutout continues the Polar Bears’ streak of shutouts, only allowing four goals scored against them on the season. Goals came from Caleb Young, Nate Flower, Kaelan Armstrong and Grant Broadhurst.

Fairmont Senior girl’s soccer pulled off a 1-0 win over Robert C. Byrd. Their sole goal came in the 52nd minute from Katie Gribben.

