Fairmont Senior soccer hosts RCB for Senior Night
Both squads come away with victories over the Flying Eagles
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -
The Fairmont Senior boy’s soccer team bested the Flying Eagles 4-0. The shutout continues the Polar Bears’ streak of shutouts, only allowing four goals scored against them on the season. Goals came from Caleb Young, Nate Flower, Kaelan Armstrong and Grant Broadhurst.
Fairmont Senior girl’s soccer pulled off a 1-0 win over Robert C. Byrd. Their sole goal came in the 52nd minute from Katie Gribben.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.