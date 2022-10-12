First Alert Evening Forecast

Showers and possibly some storms will be through the evening!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 12th, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: Low: 61

Thursday: Morning showers, then clearing: High: 66

Friday: Mostly sunny: High: 64

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High: 72

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
GoFundMe created for Drake Lemansky by Juliana Sa on behalf of Heather Powell
Three local men seriously injured in Ohio crash
Justin Pennington
Man taken into custody after reporting active shooter
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Whitney Kabiru
Woman charged after meth, needles found near teen

Latest News

Expected highs for today, October 12, 2022.
Rain tonight, cooling down thereafter!
Expected highs for today, October 11, 2022.
Nice afternoon, cooling down later this week!
Warm today and warmer tomorrow
First Alert Evening Forecast
Expected highs for today, October 10, 2022.
Sunny, seasonable start to the workweek!